Umberto Maria Giardini

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25
About

Considerato uno dei più longevi e coerenti personaggi della musica alternativa nazionale, in “Mondo e antimondo” Umberto Maria Giardini si supera, evolvendosi nell’ ennesima forma di fioritura inaspettata.

“Mondo e antimondo” corre e prende subito per man...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Umberto Maria Giardini

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

