Luke Una

KOKO
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
One of Manchester’s finest selectors graces the theatre bringing his 30 year legacy and unrivalled collection of music spanning Balearic, to Brazilian, to House, Disco & Techno.

Join us as we plays an extended set with us on Friday 26th January.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
