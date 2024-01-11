Top track

Brian Krumm and his Barfly Friends - Back in My Old Neighborhood

Brian Krumm and His Barfly Friends

Robert's Westside
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $14.42

About

Robert's Westside Presents:

BRIAN KRUMM AND HIS BARFLY FRIENDS

w/ The Imperial Sound

General Admission: $10 + Service Fees

Doors at 6:30PM // Music at 8:00PM

$3 PBR Tallboys

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Imperial Sound

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

