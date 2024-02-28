Top track

something in the lake - Listener

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

something in the lake

The George Tavern
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

something in the lake - Listener
Got a code?

About

something in the lake @ The George Tavern

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rocklands.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Something In The Lake

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.