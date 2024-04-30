DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Delta Bombers, IV and the Strange Band

The Meadows
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
With their soul riveting live performances and time wrenching sound, The Delta Bombers make music that is style bent as the town they come from. The band met in Las Vegas as teenagers and embarked from 2008 playing everywhere from ritzy Las Vegas Strip cas...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Delta Bombers, IV and the Strange Band

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

