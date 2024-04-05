Top track

Bel Cobain - Unlikely

Bel Cobain

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bel Cobain has proven herself to be a multi-dimensional artist, translating her message through stories, artwork, poetry, and, most favoured, her emotive musicality. Cobain’s entrancing yet soft and mellow vocals have carried her across various genres, hig...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bel Cobain

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

