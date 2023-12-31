DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JIGGYING JUNGLE - CAPODANNO AL MONK 2024

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€18
ミ★ 𝘑𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘑𝘶𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦 ★彡

ᴄᴀᴘᴏᴅᴀɴɴᴏ ᴀʟ ᴍᴏɴᴋ

Salutiamo insieme il 2023, tutta la foresta in festa per il nuovo anno!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

