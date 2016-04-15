Top track

Any Other

Kantine am Berghain
15 Apr - 16 Apr
About

Any Other is the project of Adele Altro (they/them), Italian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer currently based in Italy.

Their debut album “Silently. Quietly. Going Away” (2015, Bello Records) gets critical acclaim in Italy for the spo...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von brighter agency.
Lineup

Any Other

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

