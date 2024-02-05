DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fondazione Burro Studio x FILEF _ Karaoke Dinner

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 5 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyMilano
About

Fondazione Burro Studio torna in campo con una seconda charity action.

Insieme ad Arci Bellezza, supportiamo F.I.L.E.F. Lombardia, associazione appartenente alla “Rete Scuole Senza Permesso”, una rete di scuole di italiano per immigrati, con la volontà di...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Fondazione Burro Studio
Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

