Mainly Madness

229
Thu, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.31
About

🕴️🎷 Get Ready to Skank with Mainly Madness! 🎺🎶

🌟 Brace Yourself for Ska Madness! 🌟

🎉 Join the ultimate ska party with Mainly Madness, the 8-piece powerhouse bringing you the best hits from Madness, The Specials, The Selecter, The Beat, Bad Manners...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Mainly Madness.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 (entrance through canopy on Great Portland Street)

