Congress Cookout: Dillinger Days Edition w/ Mr. Boogie Woogie!

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 21 Jan, 5:00 pm
GigsTucson
Sunday January 21st

FREE SHOW!

AZBlues and Hotel Congress present Dillinger Days free Congress Cookout featuring Mr. Boogie Woogie!

This is an All ages event.
Presented by AZBlues & Hotel Congress.
Lineup

Mr. Boogie Woogie

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

