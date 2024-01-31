Top track

buffchick - Over & Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buffchick, Caroline Meade, Noah Pope

The Sultan Room
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

buffchick - Over & Again
Got a code?

About

Brooklyn based artist "Buffchick" will be playing her first show of 2024 on 01/31 at The Sultan Room. She will be joined by other New York based acts "Caroline Meade" and "Noah Pope''. This is the perfect way to work towards your new year's resolution of s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caroline Meade, buffchick

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.