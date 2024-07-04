Top track

What Would You Do? (feat. Andrés & Amp Fiddler) - Two Soul Fusion Remix

Josh Milan

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50

About

It is rare for a singular artist to poses mastery over such a wide array of musical genres. From house to disco, funk to soul, the productions of Josh Milan are a marvel to witness live on the dancefloor.

With well over 30 years at the helm of multiple da...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Josh Milan

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

