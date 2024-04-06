DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
⚡ BIKINI BEACH ⚡
(All, Garage Rock)
Everyone planning to pin down Bikini Beach’s musical style should start working on their hand-eye coordination. The three-piece rummages through a variety of genre toolboxes, picks out the bits and bobs that they like...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.