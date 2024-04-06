Top track

Bikini Beach + Spaghetti Sluts + Stephen's Ruin

L'international
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

⚡ BIKINI BEACH ⚡
(All, Garage Rock)

Everyone planning to pin down Bikini Beach’s musical style should start working on their hand-eye coordination. The three-piece rummages through a variety of genre toolboxes, picks out the bits and bobs that they like...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bikini Beach, Spaghetti Sluts, Stephen's Ruin

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

