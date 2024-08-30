Top track

Bodo Wartke - Der dicke Dachdecker

Bodo Wartke und die SchönenGutenA-Band

Draussen im Grünen
Fri, 30 Aug 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€44.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bodo Wartke singt Klassiker und ganz neue Lieder. Mit der SchönenGutenA-Band präsentiert der Klavierkabarettist neue Arrangements, Lieder in Rohfassung und Textexperimente aus der Band-Werkstatt neben beliebten Songs aus seinen sechs Programmen. Neues entd...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen, OHA! Music & Remkultur GmbH & Co. KG
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bodo Wartke

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

