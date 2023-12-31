DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Crocodiles in Venice - Laguna Festival - Gianluigi Wahba - Aki Restaurant
present
THE LAST BLAST
NYE 2024 @ HTM Tower, Venice
w/ FANGO b2b SPILLER all night long
All tickets get full access to:
18th floor > Restaurant & Dancefloor
19th floor > Cockt...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.