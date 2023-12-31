DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Last Blast

Aki Restaurant
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:30 pm
DJVenezia
About

Crocodiles in Venice - Laguna Festival - Gianluigi Wahba - Aki Restaurant

present

THE LAST BLAST

NYE 2024 @ HTM Tower, Venice

w/ FANGO b2b SPILLER all night long

All tickets get full access to:

18th floor > Restaurant & Dancefloor

19th floor > Cockt...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Aki Restaurant & Blind Spot.

Lineup

Spiller, Fango

Venue

Aki Restaurant

Via Torino 6, 30172 Venice Venice, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

