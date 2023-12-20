Top track

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - What Lucy Found There

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - What Lucy Found There
Got a code?

About

Man/Woman/Chainsaw, the London-based art punk ensemble known for their gripping live set, return once more to the Windmill for a seasonal special with guests tba.

“Mixing humour with skilful musicianship and feverish energy, the six-piece make music that...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.