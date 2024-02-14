DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tim Key: Chapters – Book Tour

Peckham Levels
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£18.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tim Key: Chapters – Book Tour 

TIM KEY embarks on a very mild book tour to celebrate the publication of Chapters, his new poetry anthology. The print run is quite small, so the tour will be, too. But the book will be there, he’ll sign whatever, he’ll read...

This is an 14+ event
Plosive Live in association with PBJ Management
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Key

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

