Soulstice Sessions' Disco Disco w/ Mr Redley

Peckham Audio
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
DJLondon
£10
2024 will be the biggest year yet for The Soulstice Collective. Here's to the next five years and the exciting plans in store... TSC to the world.

To kick off 2024, we head back to Soulstice's home away from home in South East London, Peckham Audio, for a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Soulstice Collective.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open11:30 pm
200 capacity

