Fragolina (Tre canti di protesta + un fatto di cronaca)

Teatro India
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
giovedì h 19,00

Su IG un ragazzino, chiede ad Alexa di nascosto dai genitori “Alexa quant’è 55 meno 43 Alexa?” “55 meno 43 fa 12” risponde Alexa. “Grazie Alexa” sussurra il ragazzino. É una questione di complicità. Fra simili ci si aiuta. E cos’hanno in c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il triangolo scaleno.

Teatro India

Lungotevere Vittorio Gassman, 1, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

