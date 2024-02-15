DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Miras Silk Road Collective

Grand Junction
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Experience an enchanting evening with the Miras Silk Road Collective – a collaboration of artists from Uyghur Homeland, Turkey, Hong Kong, and the UK.

Delight in mesmerizing performances of classical maqam, folk songs, and instrumental pieces on tradition...

All ages
Presented by The Miras Silk Collective
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.