Comatose

Low Hum w/ All Things Blue

Soda Bar
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Comatose
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Low Hum, the kaleidoscopic creation of artist Collin Desha, lives in a Lo-fi meets Hi-fi futurism: blending heavy fuzzed-out riffs, oceanic tranquility, and pop sensibilities, juxtaposed alongside m...

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Low Hum, All Things Blue

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

