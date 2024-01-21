DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shimmy-Disc Presents:
DANIEL JOHNSTON
“ALIVE in NEW YORK CITY”
Record Release Celebration
featuring
Jeffrey Lewis
Ben Copperhead
Pinc Louds
Anni Rossi
Danielson
Alex Tatarsky
Lumberob
plus Special Surprise Guests
Please join us for this joyful...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.