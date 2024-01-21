Top track

Daniel Johnston - Casper the Friendly Ghost

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Shimmy-Disc presents... "Alive in New York City" Daniel Johnston LP release celebration

The Sultan Room
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Shimmy-Disc Presents:

DANIEL JOHNSTON

“ALIVE in NEW YORK CITY”

Record Release Celebration

featuring

Jeffrey Lewis

Ben Copperhead

Pinc Louds

Anni Rossi

Danielson

Alex Tatarsky

Lumberob

plus Special Surprise Guests

Please join us for this joyful...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Pinc Louds, Jeffrey Lewis, Anni Rossi and 5 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

