DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trevor Nelson's Big RnB New Years Eve Party

Lafayette
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bring in 2024 with RNB supremo DJ TREVOR NELSON for the biggest old school RNB party in London...at one of London’s premier music venues LAFAYETTE in Kings Cross.

If you want bring in 2024 with fellow RNB lovers in London, in the intimate surroundings of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trevor Nelson

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.