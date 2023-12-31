DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fin de año en el Poble Espanyol

Poble Espanyol
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €54.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pasa el fin de año en Barcelona y da la bienvenida al 2024 con tus amigos desde las campanadas hasta altas horas de la madrugada con la música que más te gusta y el mejor ambiente en un recinto histórico, único ¡y en un entorno privilegiado de la ciudad!...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Poble Espanyol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Poble Espanyol

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.