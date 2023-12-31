DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pasa el fin de año en Barcelona y da la bienvenida al 2024 con tus amigos desde las campanadas hasta altas horas de la madrugada con la música que más te gusta y el mejor ambiente en un recinto histórico, único ¡y en un entorno privilegiado de la ciudad!...
