Trinket, Juicer, Big Bliss

Purgatory
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrate the release of Juicer's second single "Family Man". Sharing the stage with Juicer are fellow Brooklyn heavy-hitters, Trinket and Big Bliss.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Bliss, Trinket, juicer

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

