DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dance 2024 Revolution With Collective Focus

ALPHAVILLE
Wed, 27 Dec, 7:30 pm
DJNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A dance party in supoort of the Collective Focus Community

Sounds by

Djavan Guy

The.Espresso

NewYorkNick

Raffle Vibes Vendors Dance

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.