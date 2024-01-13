DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kevin Knapp / Lubelski

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

There are few DJs who have as much passion and dedication to this industry as Kevin Knapp. He’s a constant pioneer of the sounds crowds yearn for through his own individual production style and his proclivity for vocal contributions. Music is not a day job...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lubelski, Kevin Knapp

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

