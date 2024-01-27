DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NANO (Meet & Greet Tickets)

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
$123.60
About

This is a VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade ticket only. A GA ticket must also be purchased - https://dice.fm/event/mgavv-nano-27th-jan-the-brooklyn-monarch-new-york-tickets

This is an all ages event
Presented by FAKE STAR USA
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

