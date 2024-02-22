DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fox Gunn

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fox Gunn is embarking on a solo journey of moody, empowering lyrics with strong queer narratives and is on a mission to make vulnerable badass.

Grab a SUPER SUPPORTER ticket for access to a small, intimate side event on the 15th of February in London Brid...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ettie

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

