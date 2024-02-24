DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matias Enaut + Los Fanfarons

Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Quatre ans après un album inaugural salué par la critique, Matías Enaut revient au long format avec Éclats, une collection de douze morceaux qui vient renforcer sa position singulière dans le paysage de la chanson française qui se pare d’électronique.

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

