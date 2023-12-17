DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

20.000 specie di api

Cinema Beltrade
Sun, 17 Dec, 1:00 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
v.o. spagnolo con sottotitoli italiano

Cocó, otto anni, si sente fuori posto e non capisce perché. Non si riconosce nel suo nome di battesimo, Aitor, né nello sguardo e nelle aspettative di chi ha intorno. Nel corso di un’estate nella campagna basca a cas...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open12:45 pm

