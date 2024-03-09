DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UK Garage Brunch with Lisa Maffia & Crew

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 12:00 pm
From £12.36
About

UK GARAGE BRUNCH WITH LISA MAFFIA, DJ DAN JOLLY & GUESTS! 🤩

We are super excited to announce our next UK Garage Brunch, back for its fourth installment after three INCREDIBLE shows earlier last year!

This event is held on Saturday 9th March 2024 at Clap...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
1250 capacity

