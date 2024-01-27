DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NORTHEAST PERSON OF LEATHER CONTEST

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Twisting Culture is a celebration of the diversity found in the Leather Culture throughout the northeast alternative sex-positive community! We feel strongly about making space for and giving a voice to people who live their kink, their way. This is a plac...

21 +
Presented by TWISTING CULTURE
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.