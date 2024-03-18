DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Richard Herring - Can I Have My Ball Back? WIP

The Bill Murray
Mon, 18 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In 2021 Richard Herring discovered he had testicular cancer. Would he survive? (No spoilers!).

In his much-anticipated return to stand-up after six years, Richard talks bollocks and answers the big question- Is a severed gonad a fitting prize for Taskmast...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Richard Herring

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:30 pm

