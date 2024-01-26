DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Founder of the Hyperdub label & highly influential figure in the birth of the early dubstep scene, Kode9 headlines and curates a night of sonic bliss at London's favourite underground spot.
Please note the club is 21+ and requires PHYSICAL ID to guarantee...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.