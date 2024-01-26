Top track

Percolate presents: Kode9, DJ Marfox, DJ Paypal

FOLD
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
About

Founder of the Hyperdub label & highly influential figure in the birth of the early dubstep scene, Kode9 headlines and curates a night of sonic bliss at London's favourite underground spot.

Please note the club is 21+ and requires PHYSICAL ID to guarantee...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kode9, DJ Marfox, DJ Paypal

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

