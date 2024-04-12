Top track

The Amy Winehouse Band Live

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
£22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Amy Winehouse's Original band comes to Hootananany! 🎺

YES - THIS IS THE ACTUAL BAND THAT PLAYED WITH AMY.

In this exceptional & unique show, Amy's original band led by her long term Musical Director/Bass player Dale Davis and fronted by the incredible y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
