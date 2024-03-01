DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FOCUS Wales & FORM have teamed up to bring this exciting lineup of new Welsh artists to London for St David's Day, with the two time Welsh Music Prize winners Adwaith, and joining them are 6Music favourites Melin Melyn! Both bands have massive years ahead,...
