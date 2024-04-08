Top track

Holiday Ghosts

Bobiks
Mon, 8 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£11

About Holiday Ghosts

Initially the solo project of multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Sam Stacpoole, Holiday Ghosts is an indie rock four-piece based in Brighton. The band take a personal and DIY approach to the creation of their upbeat rock tracks, with 2019’s West Ball Playr Read more

Event information

Impeccably minimal rock & roll four-piece HOLIDAY GHOSTS return to Newcastle!

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
Lineup

Holiday Ghosts

Venue

Bobiks

125 Jesmond Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 1JY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
60 capacity

