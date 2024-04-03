DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Johnny Jane

IBOAT
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Johnny Jane fait partie de ces musiciens que l’on sent capables d’explorer tous les styles. Citant aussi bien les Strokes que Yung Lean, King Krule et Sébastien Tellier, le musicien livre des chansons qui ne cessent de muer. Et sous ces enveloppes changean...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

