DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dyed Soundorom & Sibil

Night Tales
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50

About

Following a sold out Fuse Birthday celebration, Apollonia's Dyed Soundorom returns to Night Tales for an extended set, joined by fellow house connoisseur Sibil.

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dyed Soundorom, Sibil

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

