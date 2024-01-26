Top track

Heart Of A Coward - Passenger

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VoODOO Alt Rock Party § Winter Ball 2024 ft Live

Electrowerkz
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heart Of A Coward - Passenger
Got a code?

About

★ UK’S BIGGEST ALTERNATIVE WINTER PARTY 2024★

UV PARTY SPECIAL – 3 FLOORS of ALT Music, DJs + 2 LIVE STAGES

Winter Festival of Colour - Wall to Wall UV, Lights + Decoration

Ft Live: HEART OF A COWARD + RXPTRS + LASTELLE + TAYNE + tba

9pm-6am ★ L👀K at...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SAWIN.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Heart Of A Coward, RXPTRS, Lastelle and 1 more

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.