DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Da settembre 2019 è nato a Roma un progetto didattico-pratico dedicato alle tradizioni musicali dei Balcani e dell’Asia Minore guidati dal sassofonista e compositore Federico Pascucci. Crocevia di popoli e culture, nei Balcani risiede infatti una tradizion...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.