Errichetta After Party - Balkan Lab Orchestra

Il Cantiere
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:15 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Da settembre 2019 è nato a Roma un progetto didattico-pratico dedicato alle tradizioni musicali dei Balcani e dell’Asia Minore guidati dal sassofonista e compositore Federico Pascucci. Crocevia di popoli e culture, nei Balcani risiede infatti una tradizion...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Officina delle Culture APS.

Il Cantiere

Via Gustavo Modena 92, 00153 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:15 pm

