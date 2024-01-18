DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion

sPAZIO211
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il duo alt-rock formato da Adriano Viterbini e Cesare Petulicchio torna a Torino per presentare l’ultima fatica discografica “Next Big Niente”

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.