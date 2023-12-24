DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Vibra Sundays | Luis Lobo | Christmas Eve

LISTEN
Sun, 24 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us this Christmas Eve at Listen Brooklyn for La Vibra Sundays featuring sounds by Luis Lobo.

For table reservations, contact: info@listenbrooklyn.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Listen Brooklyn
Lineup

Luis Lobo

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

