A Love Letter to Pet Shop Boys & Patrick Cowley

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Electro-disco sounds from Pet Shop Boys, Patrick Cowley and all manner of latenight disco fiends. Expect electro, italo, eurobeat, disco, electroclash, synthpop and Hi-NRG vibes all night long!

This is an 18+ event
Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

