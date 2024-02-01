Top track

MØAA + Dang Dang

Bronson
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sulla scia del suo album di debutto gothic shoegaze "Euphoric Recall", uscito nel 2021, MØAA ha pubblicato il suo secondo album "Jaywalker"; un disco dream pop notturno caratterizzato da pulsanti drum machine 909 sommerse da voci accattivanti e ovattate e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

MØAA, Dang Dang

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

