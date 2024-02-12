Top track

Red Sammy - Baltimore

Red Sammy

Songbyrd
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RED SAMMY is a band from Baltimore, MD that plays their own unique style of slow-burn Americana folk rock music. Frontman and songwriter, Adam Trice, blends rock, folk, country, and blues with thoughtful, and often, deeply emotional lyrics that highlight a...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

