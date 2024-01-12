Top track

Erykah Badu - ...& On

Queens of Neo Soul Special

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

We're celebrating the Queens of Neo Soul, with a night packed full of female fronted classics from across the decades.

For lovers of Lauryn Hill, Cle Sol, Erykah Badu, Pip Millet, Jill Scott, Celeste and more, our world famous house band, deliver a set de...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

