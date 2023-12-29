DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE Factory Weekend Pass

Factory Town
29 Dec 2023 - 1 Jan 2024
DJMiami
$40
About

This pass allows ANYTIME ENTRY & RE-ENTY into Factory Town for Friday 12/29 and Sunday 12/31 and is non-refundable, and only valid for purchaser. Passes are only transferable through the DICE app.

Ring in 2024 with two enormous parties at Factory Town, in...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Link Miami Rebels.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

13
Zhu, Hayden James, Miss Monique and 13 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

