DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This pass allows ANYTIME ENTRY & RE-ENTY into Factory Town for Friday 12/29 and Sunday 12/31 and is non-refundable, and only valid for purchaser. Passes are only transferable through the DICE app.
Ring in 2024 with two enormous parties at Factory Town, in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.